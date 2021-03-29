Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a third person involved in a scheme that defrauded numerous Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in 11 Florida counties, according to reports.
Susan Highlander Bailey, 51, was arrested March 27 on a Polk County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Reports state she was charged with obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, gross fraud and two counts of organized retail theft of more than $3,000.
Law enforcement officials had been seeking Highlander Bailey after previously charging her husband, 28-year-old Christopher Bailey, and her father-in-law, 50-year-old Robert Bailey. The father and son were already incarcerated in Hernando and Pasco counties, respectively, when new charges were added.
According to reports, the Pasco County family was found to have made 65 fraudulent transactions at Lowe’s stores in 11 Florida counties, costing the stores $28,801.79 in losses. The thefts are known to have occurred last year between July 10 and Sept. 3.
Polk County Organized Retail Crime Unit members reported first learning of the family’s activity last year when they were contacted by a Lowe’s manager about how the suspects had removed items from store shelves then made immediate returns at the customer service counter for store credit. The suspects would then purchase merchandise, usually tools, with the store credit.
Investigators reported that the suspects made eight pawn transactions within hours of the fraudulent returns and purchases.
“These three weren't difficult to track down,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated in the press release. “They used their Florida driver's licenses during the transactions, and Robert and Christopher were in jail for other crimes when we charged them. Their scheme, and others like it, not only cost Lowe's money, but also consumers, due to prices being driven up by the losses.”
Seven of the thefts occurred at Lowe’s stores in Polk County, the report states, adding that Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has accepted the case since the other thefts occurred in 10 other Florida counties covered by five judicial circuits.
Robert Bailey was charged with obtaining property by fraud, gross fraud and two counts of organized retail theft of more than $3,000. His prior criminal history consists of 28 felonies and nine misdemeanors, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported. The crimes include armed robbery, burglaries, numerous motor vehicle thefts and drug possession. Robert Bailey has been to state prison nine times between 1989 and 2018.
Christopher Bailey was charged with obtaining property by fraud, fraud-money laundering, gross fraud, two counts of organized retail theft of more than $3,000, two counts of dealing in stolen property and two counts of giving false verification to a pawn broker. His prior criminal history consists of two felonies and three misdemeanors, including charges of aggravated battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle and drug possession.
The press release did not state if Susan Highlander Bailey has a criminal history.
