NEW PORT RICHEY – A two-vehicle accident on State Road 54 on the afternoon of April 10 left one motorist dead and another seriously injured, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
According to reports, the wreck occurred at approximately 2:34 p.m. on S.R. 54 near the intersection of Old Mill Pond Drive, east of Rowan Road.
FHP troopers reported that a 34-year-old Brooksville man driving a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the inside lane of S.R. 54, approaching Old Mill Pond Drive. For unknown reasons, the report states, the pickup truck crossed the median break and entered the path of another pickup truck operated by a 67-year-old Trinity man. The front of the Trinity man’s pickup truck collided with the passenger side of the Brooksville man’s pickup truck.
The impact caused both vehicles to rotate to final rest along the eastbound wood line of S.R. 54, reports state.
The Brooksville man died from injuries sustained in the accident after being transported to an area hospital, reports state, and the Trinity man suffered serious injuries.
