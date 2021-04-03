PALM HARBOR – A motorist traveling on U.S. Highway 19 suffered serious injuries after his vehicle crossed into opposing traffic Friday, causing a four-vehicle accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Clearwater man was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in the outside lane at approximately 11:25 a.m., April 2. While approaching Fox Chase Boulevard, north of Alderman Road, the pickup truck reportedly drifted onto the shoulder, then over-corrected back across the southbound lanes, median, and entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 19.
Upon crossing into the northbound lanes, reports state the pickup truck collided with the left side of a van driven by a 56-year-old woman from Depew, New York, causing the pickup truck to overturn.
The van, which was driving northbound in the inside lane, redirected to the left-center lane, where it collided with a sedan driven by a 54-year-old Tarpon Springs woman.
The fourth vehicle, an SUV driven by a 43-year-old Tarpon Springs woman, was traveling northbound in the inside lane behind the van. To avoid a collision, reports state the SUV steered to the right, but still struck the right-rear of the sedan. The van, sedan and SUV all rotated to final rest along the east shoulder of U.S. 19.
The 58-year-old male motorist in the pickup truck sustained serious injuries during the accident. The 56-year-old woman driving the van reported minor injuries. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were not injured.
Reports state the accident closed northbound U.S. 19 lanes for approximately three hours.
