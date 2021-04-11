ODESSA – A motorcyclist was killed on State Road 54, east of the Suncoast Parkway on the afternoon of April 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 4:09 p.m. on S.R. 54 near the intersection of Hunting Bow Circle.
FHP troopers reported that a 50-year-old Lutz man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on S.R. 54 in the inside lane, east of Hunting Bow Circle. A 56-year-old Land O’ Lakes woman was traveling in an SUV ahead of the motorcycle on S.R. 54. Reports state the motorcycle overtook the SUV and attempted to pass it by entered the center lane, but collided with the rear of the SUV.
The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn, reports state, and it came to final rest along the south shoulder of S.R. 54.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries, the report states.
Neither the driver of the SUV nor the vehicle’s 16-year-old female passenger reported any injuries, FHP troopers reported.
