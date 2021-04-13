NEW PORT RICHEY – The 11-year-old River Ridge Middle School student who went missing Monday afternoon was located and is safe in Tampa, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office sent a press release at 7:17 a.m., April 13, announcing the finding of the victim, Montana “Jordan” Breseman. Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Sheriff’s Administrative Office in New Port Richey.
According to the sheriff’s office, Breseman was found in the vicinity of Pasadena Drive in the Town ‘n’ Country area of Hillsborough County at the home of a 22-year-old male, Luis Alberto Encarnacion. The report states that Breseman informed investigators that Encarnacion is her boyfriend.
“In her mind … she thought Luis was her boyfriend,” Nocco said at the Tuesday morning press conference. “We all know that’s not real. That’s not real that an 11-year-old has a 22-year-old boyfriend. What is real is that Luis, this 22-year-old, acted like a predator on this child. This is something that is societal. We have to fight against this, where adults go after these young kids … and lead them down a horrible path.”
At this time, law enforcement has also arrested two other males involved in the case – Reginald Clark, 19, from Jacksonville, and a 17-year-old male from Clearwater. Reports state that Clark and the teen picked up Breseman at a 7-11 convenience store near the campus of River Ridge Middle/High School at approximately 12:23 p.m., Monday. The pick-up of the victim was captured on 7-11 surveillance cameras and investigators identified one of the suspects and the vehicle approximately two hours prior to finding Breseman.
Investigators believe the two men that picked up Breseman at the 7-11 took her to another location within Hillsborough County. When detectives went to this unidentified location and contacted Clark and the 17-year-old, Breseman was not present, Nocco said. She was at Encarnacion’s home at that time, instead, Nocco reported.
Investigators believe Breseman communicated with Clark and the 17-year-old through social media networks.
The sheriff stated that Clark and the 17-year-old are currently facing felony charges of interference with child custody and other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Charges against Encarnacion are pending, as well, Nocco said.
The investigation included multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Nocco said.
According to a Pasco Sheriff's Office press release, all arrests were made in the jurisdiction of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Breseman was last seen at school at approximately 11 a.m., Monday, April 12. She was reported missing by a fellow River Ridge Middle student to school administrators at approximately 2 p.m. Early in the investigation, tips were received from River Ridge Middle students that Breseman may be going to Georgia with the suspects that she left with.
Nocco reported that Breseman is currently in the custody of law enforcement in Hillsborough County and authorities are working with social services to provide further assistance.
According to Nocco, Breseman resides in Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, but goes to school in New Port Richey at River Ridge Middle. Nocco said that Breseman is not in the custody of parents or any other family member, and that the girl’s mother is in county jail and her father is “nowhere in the picture.”
The investigation continues in coordination with FDLE and the Office of Statewide Prosecution. More information on additional charges or arrests will be provided at a later time.
During the Tuesday morning press conference, Nocco thanked those in the community and River Ridge Middle students who provided tips and information leading to the safe recovery of Breseman. The sheriff also criticized negative comments made by people on social media that were critical of the victim. “Those people putting rude comments on there; you have no idea what this girl’s gone through in life,” Nocco said.
