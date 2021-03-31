The Clearwater Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night that left a 16-year-old bicyclist critically injured, according to a press release.
The report issued Wednesday morning stated that the accident occurred at approximately 10:41 p.m. at Keene Road and Flagler Avenue.
CPD officers reported that a car was traveling east on Flagler Avenue and struck the bicyclist, who was heading northbound in the crosswalk. The vehicle, believed to be a black four-door sedan, then fled the scene, reports state.
The bicyclist was taken to All Children's Hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning, reports state.
Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.