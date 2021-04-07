HUDSON – A 32-year-old Hudson man was arrested Tuesday for DUI manslaughter charges because of his involvement in a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that Ryan L. Allen, 32, was traveling in a pickup truck southbound on U.S. 19 in the outside lane, south of Briar Oaks Drive, at approximately 2:25 a.m., April 6. A sedan operated by a 60-year-old Brooksville man was also traveling southbound on U.S. 19, ahead of Allen.
Reports state that Allen was driving "at a high rate of speed, overtook and collided with the rear" of the sedan. The impact caused Allen's pickup truck to rotate to the outside shoulder, collide with a light pole and overturn, the report states. The sedan rotated to the outside shoulder and overturned, as well.
The 60-year-old Brooksville man was transported to an area hospital, reports state, where he died from his injuries. A passenger in the sedan, a 63-year-old Brooksville woman, suffered serious injuries.
FHP reports state Allen also suffered serious injuries in the accident. He was arrested Tuesday morning by FHP troopers for DUI manslaughter and transported to the Pasco County Jail.
