ZEPHYRHILLS – An early morning residential fire April 4 killed one occupant, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
A press release states that the firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Olive Drive in Zephyrhills at approximately 4:10 a.m., Sunday. First responders reported a double-wide mobile home with fire coming through the roof.
According to the report, fire conditions called for a "defensive attack" and the blaze was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes.
A search of the home resulted in the discovery of the unidentified dead body.
Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire's cause, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.