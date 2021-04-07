Fire consumes mobile home in Hernando

An unattended stove resulted in a fire that left a Pocahontas Drive mobile home a total loss.

 Photo courtesy HCFES

A Ridge Manor mobile home was destroyed April 6 after an unattended pot of oil caught fire on a stove and spread throughout the structure.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire call in the 4000 block of Pocahontas Drive about 7:23 p.m. Two occupants escaped and unsuccessfully attempted to fight the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued a family dog. Neither the occupants nor the dog were injured.

The home was a total loss. The Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced occupants.

HCFES reminds residents to change smoke detector batteries twice a year and never leave an active stove unattended.