Fire consumes mobile home in Hernando

A Ridge Manor mobile home was destroyed April 6 after an unattended pot of oil caught fire on a stove and spread throughout the structure.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire call in the 4000 block of Pocahontas Drive about 7:23 p.m. Two occupants escaped and unsuccessfully attempted to fight the fire with a garden hose.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued a family dog. Neither the occupants nor the dog were injured.
The home was a total loss. The Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced occupants.
HCFES reminds residents to change smoke detector batteries twice a year and never leave an active stove unattended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.