ZEPHYRHILLS – One motorist died and another suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Zephyrhills, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that the accident occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m., March 30, on Eiland Boulevard at a location east of Gall Boulevard.
FHP troopers reported that an SUV driven by a 65-year-old Wesley Chapel woman was heading eastbound on Eiland Boulevard, approaching Fountain Road. A 79-year-old man from Jamestown, Pennsylvania was traveling in a van westbound on Eiland Boulevard.
The SUV crossed over the center line, entering the westbound lanes, and collided nearly head-on with the van, the report states. Both vehicles came to final rest in the area of the collision.
The 79-year-old man driving the van suffered fatal injuries and the 65-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.