SPRING HILL – A two-vehicle accident Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 19 in Spring Hill left one motorist in serious condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that the wreck occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19, approaching Forest Oaks Boulevard.
An SUV driven by a 71-year-old Dunedin man and a pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old Williston man were both traveling southbound on U.S. 19 in the inside and center lanes, respectively, at approximately 10:43 a.m.
As both vehicles entered the intersection of Forest Oaks Boulevard, FHP troopers reported that the SUV entered the center lane, causing the front of the vehicle to collide with the left side of the pickup truck. The impact caused the SUV to be redirected across the raised center median and northbound lanes before entering the east shoulder. The SUV continued across Frontage Road, then collided with a Verizon billboard and culvert before coming to a final rest, the report states.
In addition to the 55-year-old driver, the pickup truck was occupied by four female passengers, ages 50, 26, 8 and 4. The pickup truck came to a controlled stop after the accident and none of the five occupants reported any injuries.
