SPRING HILL – A 17-year-old Spring Hill female motorist was killed Sunday afternoon after colliding with a downed power line and then coming in contact with the live line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m., April 11, on Evenglow Avenue, near the intersection with Hyacinth Lane.
Reports state that the victim was driving a sedan northbound on Evenglow Avenue and collided with a power line downed by a fallen tree during severe weather. FHP troopers report that the driver stopped the vehicle, which then caught fire along the driver's side of the sedan. The driver then exited from the passenger side of the sedan and stepped on the downed and active power line, reports state.
FHP troopers reported that the victim suffered fatal injuries after contacting the live power line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.