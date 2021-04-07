BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred April 3 at a Speedway gas station/convenience store in Brooksville.
Three suspects have been identified and interviewed, but detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or recorded the incident to come forward. The suspects were identified through people at the scene, surveillance video, cellphone video, and numerous tips to Hernando County Crime Stoppers.
HCSO deputies responded to numerous calls about a fight at the Speedway, 26260 Cortez Blvd., around 5:30 p.m. They found a male victim in the parking lot with a stab wound.
The victim, who was not identified, was treated by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services and transported to a local trauma center. His condition is not known.
Deputies said two men argued inside the store, and the dispute continued in the parking lot. A police report said that one of the suspects was joined by two or three male friends and all began fighting in the parking lot. The suspects fled.
Investigators said several cellphone videos have been submitted anonymously. Detectives are requesting to speak to anyone who witnessed all or part of the incident. Witnesses can contact Detective Eric Miller at 352-754-6830; or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
