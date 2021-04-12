AMBER Alert issued for missing New Port Richey child

NEW PORT RICHEY – The Pasco County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert Monday evening to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl.
According to police reports, Montana Breseman, 11, was last seen today, April 12, at approximately 11 a.m. at River Ridge Middle School.
Breseman is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has burgundy hair with brown eyes.
Reports state that Breseman was last wearing a white hoodie, gray and black leggings and had her hair pulled into a bun.
The press release, issued tonight at 7:38 p.m., reports that Breseman also goes by "Jordan."
There is a large law enforcement presence near River Ridge Middle School as sheriff's deputies search for Breseman, the press release states.
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of River Ridge High School, 11646 Town Center Road.
Anyone with information on Breseman's whereabouts are asked call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.
